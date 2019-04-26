Gaylen Winterhof

Gaylen H. Winterhof, 82, of Galva passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Galva with Rev. Paul D. Egger officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery of Galva. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.