Franzmeier’s Celebrate national Donate Life month

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
April is National Donate Life Month to increase awareness about the importance of organ donations.
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center encourages everyone to consider organ donation. This year Donate Life Month is just a little more personal due to a family with strong ties to the hospital.
On June 27, 2018 Evan Franzmeier donated his left kidney to his father Doug Franzmeier. About a year later their lives are thriving.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.