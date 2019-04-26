Franklin Ruliffson

Franklin Russell Ruliffson, 93, of Poulsbo, Wash., passed away on April 21, 2019.

Born on March 13, 1926 in Waseca, Minn. to Franklin Willard “Bob” and Amy (Dahl) Ruliffson, Frank went on to graduate from Storm Lake High School in 1944, and then the University of Iowa receiving a B.A. in 1949, and a DDS in 1954.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1984, retiring as a Captain. Frank served as a dental officer in San Diego, aboard the USS Kearsarge, and in Hawaii, Annapolis, Md., Bethesda, Md., Quantico, Va., 29 Palms, Calif., Vietnam, Okinawa and Washington, D.C. He earned the Bronze Star with Combat “V”, the Navy Commendation Medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation. As a dental officer, Frank spent much of his career with the Marines, eventually becoming the Dental Officer of the USMC. Frank earned an MA degree from George Washington University, and after retiring from the Navy was a Clinical Instructor at Georgetown University Dental School and the University of Maryland Dental School.

He married twice. First to Helen Marjorie “Dusty” Rhodes in Missouri in 1949; and second, to Martha Olmert in Bethesda, Md. in 1984. Both preceded Frank in death.

Frank held membership in the American Dental Association and American Academy of Gold Foil Operators. In his spare time, Frank enjoyed playing and watching golf, watching college basketball, running marathons (40+), and gardening. He loved spending summers in Bethany Beach, Del. with friends and family.

Frank is preceded in death by three brothers: Howard, Harmon, and Bill; and step-daughter, Susan Moraz.

Frank’s memory will live on with his son Robert of Austin, Texas; daughters: Judy Ruliffson of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; Karen Moreno of Port Orchard, Wash.; and step-daughter, Ann Gutierrez of Rockville, Md.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Frank’s request, there will be no formal services. Frank’s ashes will be buried at sea in a ceremony by the U.S. Navy. Memorial donations can be made to the William H. Tade Class of 1954 Student Aid Fund, University of Iowa Foundation, 1 West Park Rd, Iowa City, IA 52244, or to the F.W. “Bob” and Amy Ruliffson Endowment Scholarship, Buena Vista University, Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, 610 W. 4th St, Storm Lake, IA 50588. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com.