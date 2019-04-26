Four finalists named for Alta-Aurelia superintendent

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Interviews set for next week
BY TOM CULLEN
Alta-Aurelia School District has selected four candidates for interviews later this month.
Board Secretary Vicki Kolpin told The Storm Lake Times the school board and the district’s search consultant, Paul Tedesco, winnowed the field of superintendent candidates to four. They’re scheduled for half-day interviews at Alta School Administration April 22 and April 24.
