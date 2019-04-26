Forgery or Authentic?

This year’s Ridge View Mock Trial team participated in the Iowa State Bar Association’s annual High School Mock Trial regional competition at NIACC in Mason City. This year’s civil case “Kelly Crown v. Bryce Cutter d/b/a Charity Operations Network” was given to all high school teams in December to prepare for trial this March. There were twelve teams competing at the regional event held on Thursday, March 7. Ridge View finished second at regional competition and advanced to state competition which was held April 4, 5 and 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.

