Flag poles dedicated

A ceremony was held before last Saturday’s Buena VIsta baseball game against Wartburg where the flag poles at the field were dedicated in memory of Terry Wessels, who was the father of former BVU players Brandon and Bryce Wessels. A memorial fund established by the Wessels family allowed for the flag poles to be constructed. Left: Terry’s widow, Terri, speaks to the crowd. Rght: Brandon and Bryce get ready to throw out the first pitch with the flag poles in the background. Photo by Allie Hartman, BVU

