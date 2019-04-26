Field events carry BVU men, Hoesing breaks record for women

It was another solid day in field events for the Buena Vista men’s track and field team as the Beavers had several high finishes to help them to a fifth-place team finish at the Mount Mercy Open last Saturday.

Casey Lamle took seventh in a tight 400-meter race, crossing in 52.58 seconds, which was only a half-second out of the top five. Cameron Kaltschnee ran the 10,000 meters for the first time in his career and finished in 33.59.8.

The Beavers’ 4x400 meter relay team came in third in a time of 3:34.25.