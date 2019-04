Gretchen Hofstad carded a 48 to capture medalist honors and Savannah Wolff was runner-up medalist with a 51 as Emmetsburg defeated Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a Twin Lakes Conference girls dual golf meet Monday at Lake Creek.

The E’Hawks carded a 217, the Panthers incomplete.

