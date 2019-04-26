Dr. Douglas retires, Dr. Gennatos takes over dental practice

Dr. Dan Douglas retired last week after 32 years as a dentist in Storm Lake. Dr. Fotene Gennatos took over the practice beginning Tuesday.

Douglas and his wife Wende are moving to Minneapolis to be near their daughter Alison, her husband Jared and especially their year-old granddaughter Lucia.

“We searched a long time for a really good dentist to take over and we found her in Dr. Gennatos,” said Douglas, who grew up in Laurens and Orange City and, like Gennatos, is a University of Iowa College of Dentistry graduate. “Fo knows Northwest Iowa.”