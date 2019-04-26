Donations to BVRMC foundation provide latest blood bank analyzer

Through the support from many generous donors who have contributed to the Buena Vista Regional Healthcare Foundation, the purchase of the latest technology for Buena Vista Regional Medical Center’s Laboratory Department has been made possible. An Ortho VISION Blood Bank Analyzer has been purchased at a cost of $91,500. It is a fully automated system that provides rapid blood analysis which is always critical, especially during a trauma. Having this device continues the mission of BVRMC to be a leader in offering health care services to the region.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.