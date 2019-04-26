Donald Pingel

Donald H. Pingel, 84, of Cherokee passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee. Rev. Eric Wright will officiate. Burial will be in Afton Township Cemetery at rural Cherokee. There will be military rights at the graveside by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F. W. and the American Legion. There will be a family prayer at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Monday. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with the family present from 4-6 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home at Cherokee. The family request memorials in Don’s name to a fund that is being established in his memory.