Darwin Westphal

Darwin L. “Dar” Westphal, 54, of rural Aurelia passed away Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center at Sioux City.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Father Timothy A. Friedrichsen will officiate. Burial of the cremains will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Aurelia. Visitation will be on Friday from 3- 7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. The family requests memorials in Dar’s name to a fund that is being established in his memory.

Dar was born on Dec. 7, 1964 at Cherokee, to Ervin and Rose Mary (Pitts) Westphal. He graduated from Aurelia High School in 1983. He farmed with his family all his life. Dar was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Dar enjoyed all kinds of sports, watching old cowboy westerns on TV, car racing, was an avid storyteller, listening to 70s and 80s music, spending time with his nieces and nephews and attending all their events. He had a love for watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He was preceded in death by his father Ervin in 2001.

He is survived by his mother Rose Mary Westphal of Alta; his brothers and sisters: Dave (Becky) Westphal of Aurelia; Dian (Ron) Anderson of Aurelia; Sue (Tom) Herrig of Webb; Brian (Jeanne) Westphal of Litchfield, Minn.; Tim Westphal of Aurelia; 13 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews; several aunts; many cousins and friends.