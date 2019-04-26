Cross leads a gay man through a deadly fog

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Humes follows path home on Good Friday
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Something happened to Storm Laker Tim Humes in May 1992. Something that convinced him that Christ is undeniably real.
Now every time Good Friday rolls around or any time he sees a cross Tim is reminded of his faith. But is there a place for a gay Christian in the kingdom of God?
