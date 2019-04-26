Published Friday, April 26, 2019
COURT REPORT
Buena Vista County
Newell denies claims for fireworks victims
The City of Newell has denied the claims of five victims who were injured as a result of a city-sponsored fireworks show on the golf course.
Rene Lapierre, the city’s attorney appointed by its insurance company, Western Continental Group, denied each of the victims’ allegations in a filing last month.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.