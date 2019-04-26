Celebrate Spring humanely

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
PAW PRINTS
BY PAULINE LARSEN
Both humans and canines welcome the warmer weather that is just around the corner. Dogs have earthy ways to celebrate the arrival of spring. They love to roll in the mud or the stinkiest stuff imaginable. While warmer weather makes us all feel good, it brings increased risk of parasites to your pet, making it necessary to take steps to prevent and treat these parasites.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.