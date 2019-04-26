Cecil Chindlund

Cecil William (Bill) Chindlund passed peacefully to his heavenly home on April 19, 2019.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, April 26, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.