Carolyn Bruns

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

Carolyn Bruns, 69, of Alta died April 9, 2019 at her home. 

Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Friday, April 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

