Carolyn Bruns, 69, of Alta died April 9, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Friday, April 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.