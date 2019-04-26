Carolyn Bruns
Carolyn Bruns, 69, of Alta died April 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Friday, April 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- Global stocks mostly inch up but dollar eases in wake of U.S. GDP data
- Like Trump, Democrat Buttigieg bills himself as a turnaround expert
- Tech stocks weigh on Wall Street after weak Intel results
- Admitted Russian agent Butina sentenced to 18 months, deportation
- Trade, inventories power U.S. economy to 3.2 percent growth in first quarter