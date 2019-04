Buena Vista nearly came away with a major doubleheader sweep against No. 8-ranked Coe, but was edged in the opener 1-0 and settled for the split after bouncing back with a 4-3 triumph in the nightcap last Saturday at Cedar Rapids.

