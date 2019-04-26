BVU Bibliotrike aims to provide at-home libraries

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
BY KELSEY CLAUSEN
BVU Director of Communications
Buena Vista University’s School of Education has rolled out an innovative community literacy initiative with the launch of the “Book Beavers Bibliotrike.” The Bibliotrike is a custom tricycle that includes a front cargo box stocked with up to 300 children’s books. Its purpose is to encourage literacy by visiting area schools, parks, playgrounds, and more.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.