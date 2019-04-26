BVRMC Nutrition department donates to animal shelters

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center nutrition services department chose to support our local animal shelters. Team members opened up the option to all employees to donate as most are pet owners. Accepting donations were Lori Nehring, Lake Animal Hospital in Storm Lake and Pauline Larson of TLC Animal Shelter in Newell.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.