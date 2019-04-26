A-A BOYS RUNNERS-UP IN RUSS KRAAI RELAYS

Published Friday, April 26, 2019
Alta-Aurelia places first in eight events
Trey Engelmann was a double-winner and Alta-Aurelia finished first in four relay events as the Warriors placed second in the Russ Kraai Relays on Monday at Holstein.
Lawton-Bronson won the meet with 155 points. The Warriors scored 140. Ridge View was fourth with 64 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s sixth with 42.
