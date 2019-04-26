Beaver mentor

Buena Vista University student Isabel Haas is one of four recipients of the 2019 Excellence in Mentoring Award presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds at the state capitol April 17. She was student coordinator of BV Buddies. Isabel (left) and the SLHS junior she mentors Sally Henry. BV Buddies is part of the STARS mentoring program run by the Storm Lake school district. STARS is always looking for new mentors. If you would like to help a young person realize his or her potential, please call Storm Lake Middle School.

