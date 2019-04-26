Baby wears beautiful 116-year-old dress

When Mary Rekow Reunitz, the grandmother of Suzanne Winterhof, Aurelia, sat at her treadle sewing machine in her Terril home in 1906, little did she realize the dresses she was making for her twin daughters, Vera and Veda, would become family heirlooms.

The silk mull dresses measure almost 36 inches in length. The skirts have lace insertions and rows of pin tucks. Lace lavishly trims the neckline, yoke, sleeve edges, and the hem ruffle. They must have been considered special as they were saved in the attic.