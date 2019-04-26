BY JIM MCDIARMID

Anette Stone, a freshman from New York City, represented one of my few successes as a young teacher at Buena Vista in 1963. I wasn’t qualified to be a college instructor, but my debate coach, Gladys Kuehl, spoke on my behalf and the administration figured my year as a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Nebraska adequately prepared me for a one-year appointment. Gladys needed a residence year leave to complete her Ph.D.

Gladys was a long-time debate coach at Buena Vista. We won the Iowa debate tournament at Ames my last year at BV. I was the weakest debater on a four-man team.

At my first 7:30 a.m. freshman college class as a novice teacher, Anette was among the pupils. She picked up the syllabus and list of assignments. At the second bi-weekly session she spoke.

She was impressive. After class I urged her to join our forensics team. “What would I do?” she asked. “Write an oration, 700 to a thousand words,” I told her.

After the third class she followed me to the office I was keeping tidy for Gladys. Anette handed me a manuscript and stood in the doorway waiting for me to read it. She hadn’t wasted any time and obviously didn’t expect it of me.

Her oration draft was fine. It referred to a speech Martin King Jr. had delivered weeks before in Washington, D.C. that has come to be known as the ‘Dream’ speech. Anette’s central idea was that jobs should be accessible to qualified Black people. She cited leader of the railway porter’s union, A. Philip Randolph, for her warrant in making that assertion. She also quoted Dr. King.

The oration moved me. In the Marines with D-1-9 (1958-59) John Canley, a black man, had been my platoon sergeant. Last year John was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery and leadership of A-1-1 at Hue in Vietnam in 1968. John duly and rightly impressed me with African-American leadership.

My freshman English teacher at BV, Effie Montgomery, was one of the least reconstituted Southern White women of that era. Effie was also the Dean of Women. It was a remarkably different cultural setting. Buena Vista’s faculty leaders included Dr. Albert Hirsch, Dr. Felix Cruz and the Iowa artist Dorothy Skewis.

Anette wondered how our team would get to debate competitions. We drove in college station wagons. Later I understood why that puzzled her in view of indignities heaped on African-Americans during that Jim Crow period.

Perhaps Anette was the first African-American student to attend Buena Vista. There was one other black woman who socialized with her.

Later I grasped the reference to A. Philip Randolph in Annette’s oration. Her father was a railroad porter. She came from a solid middle-class family. She was taken aback by our automobile travel on debate trips. By contrast, her family probably traveled by train. Porters had ready access to the railway system.

My earlier Marine service was fortunate; the military played an important positive part in shaping improved ethnic relationships.

The second black woman went with us when Anette won the Iowa oratory competition that year. She didn’t place in the national contest. I hadn’t done much for her in preparation for the national contest except arrange practices at service clubs in nearby towns. One session was at Paulina. We met with the Kiwanis Club in a main street café close to the grain elevator. Most of the customers probably found it surprising that one of us in attendance that morning was a young African-American woman. A good share of the café patrons were men in for breakfast while their trucks held places in line to unload. Most customers swiveled on counter stools and the Kiwanis members bunched in booths.

The club program chairman welcomed Anette graciously and explained to listeners that she was readying for national competition. The he said “young lady, let’s hear your talk.” I sometimes told this part of the Anette Stone story when military students complained because they were expected to speak to peers in my Navy classes after I retired from a Silicon Valley job. “Quit sniveling,” I would tell them. “That kid said her piece to a bunch of white Iowans without whining. Don’t tell me Marines and Seals aren’t up to it.”

When Anette completed her Paulina speech there was appreciative applause from the listeners. The fry cook watching attentively from his serving opening was one of the enthusiastic cheerers.

Anette Stone didn’t return to BV after that year. I worked as a publicity man there for awhile and then went to another college and on to a medical center in Minneapolis where among other duties I worked as the Affirmative Action Designate. Often I think gratefully about the student Anette Stone.

She wasn’t the only memorable student I had in 48 years, but she showed me how students could teach. My last classroom year was at Fort Bragg in 2011.

That year Manrique Montoya, a Mexican immigrant who earned his citizenship doing several deployments in Iraq, was among the least effective first-time speakers I ever encountered. He improved so remarkably through the four-speech sequence that I was compelled to ask how he had achieved such competency. Seemingly puzzled by my backwards compliment he simply said “I listened to what the others did and followed your instructions.” That’s the right answer. He got an A.

Phil Brady was in the late afternoon class at Bragg. A standard issue white infantry soldier he was a delight; curious, a good questioner, always prepared and supportive of his classmates and teacher. In an after-class chat I asked about his plans. “I’m getting out. I intend to finish my degree at Rutgers and go from there. My girlfriend trains horses near Princeton and has a place for us to live.” “Why not go to Princeton?” I asked him. “Me at Princeton” he laughed. Phil attended the make up session to hear others speak, though he had already sewed up his A and didn’t have to be there. He stopped afterwards to tell me he had an admission interview scheduled at Princeton. It would be fortunate for Princeton if they admitted that veteran.

It leaves me wondering if Anette Stone ever thought at all fondly of her hiatus in Storm Lake where there were no people of color. The town and people like me who grew up there were deprived of that.

Jim McDiarmid is a Storm Lake native, writer and Marine Corps veteran living in North Carolina.