Aleene Johnson

Aleene C. Johnson, 90, of Temple, Texas, formerly of Holstein, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Gardens Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Temple.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with the Pastor Jay Wallace officiating. Burial will be at Holstein Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.