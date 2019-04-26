Aleene Johnson
Aleene C. Johnson, 90, of Temple, Texas, formerly of Holstein, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Gardens Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Temple.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein with the Pastor Jay Wallace officiating. Burial will be at Holstein Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.
