Aleene C. Johnson, 90, of Temple, Texas, formerly of Holstein, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Gardens Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Temple.

Funeral service was held on Monday, April 15, at Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein. Burial was at Holstein Cemetery.

Aleene Johnson was born Dec. 4, 1928 in Holstein, to William and Lena Meyer. Aleene was united in marriage to Arnold Johnson. She enjoyed working outside on the lawn, gardening and taking care of her pets.

Aleene is survived by her children: Linda Hayes of Temple, Texas; Doug (Tammy) Johnson of Dallas, Texas; and Mike Johnson of Holstein; grandchildren: Carley Hayes of Houston, Texas; Kelsey Hayes of Salt Lake City, Utah; Adara Johnson of Dallas, Texas; Lexi Johnson (fiancée Nick Greteman) of Carroll; and step-grandchildren: Nathan (Lindsay) Nees of Des Moines and Taylor Nees of Hostein.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and five sisters: Alice, Alvina, Alda, Anna and Annette; and four brothers: Edward, Erwin, Elmer and Elvie.