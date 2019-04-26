2019 Spectacular food booth applications accepted

Non-profit agencies who would like to operate a food booth for the Star Spangled Spectacular should register by May 15 with food booth organizer Jennifer Hecht. Booths may be operated July 3 and/or July 4 for the guests of the Spectacular. Applications are available on the event website at www.starspangledspectacular.net. Spaces are limited.

All Star Spangled Spectacular entertainment is family friendly and free of charge for the Spectacular. Entertainment is funded through private donations.