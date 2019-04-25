Teachers get 3.75% raise

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
Cole’s contract renewed
Every employee of the Storm Lake School District received a one-year extension Wednesday night, the last of which being Storm Lake Supt. Stacey Cole, who received a 3.75% raise.
After nearly an hour of closed session Monday night, the board inked the second year of a three-year contract with Cole for $190,339. Board President Peter Steinfeld confirmed the extension in a phone call with The Storm Lake Times Wednesday night.
