Steinfeld closes book on BVU career

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
Associate dean’s position eliminated
The elimination of the associate dean of faculty position from the Academic Affairs office at Buena Vista University has resulted in the end of Dr. Peter Steinfeld’s career there.
The move is part of the restructuring of the university’s academic programs for the 2019-2020 school year.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.