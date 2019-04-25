SL man dies when motorcycle hits anhydrous truck

Fund drive set to return Lien Lores’s body to Cuba

Funds are being raised to return the body of a Storm Lake man who lost his life in a motorcycle accident to his homeland of Cuba.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff reported Lien Tejeda Lores died Monday night after his motorcycle hit an anhydrous tanker and threw him into a ditch near the intersection of 570th Street and M31 north of Alta. Lores was 29.