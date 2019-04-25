SL girls take sixth at Estherville Inv., SC places seventh

Sami Lalone and Emma Kenkel each won an individual event to help Storm Lake to a sixth-place finish in the Estherville Invitational last Thursday.

Spencer won the meet with 165 points. Storm Lake scored 61. Sioux Central was seventh with 19 points.

In the field events, Storm Lake’s Skylar Cole and Mary Yanga placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with leaps of 4 feet, 8 inches and 4-6. Sioux Central’s Kally Fahnlander took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 13-10. Storm Lake’s Apisinee Thao tied for seventh in 13-4.