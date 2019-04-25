SL defeated by rival Spencer

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
Spencer won four of the six matches played in singles and the Togers went on to defeat Storm Lake 6-3 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis match last Thursday at Spencer.
Picking up wins in singles play for the Tornadoes were Jaylen Saengchanpheng 103 at No. 2 and Kevin Lopez 10-4 at No. 4.
Lopez and Wency Navarro teamed up for a 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles.
SPENCER won the girls meet played in Strm Lake, 7-2. Beauna Thammathi prevailed 10-8 at No. 6 singles. Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez teamed up for an 11-9 win at No. 3 doubles.
