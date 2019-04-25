SHREK CAST ANNOUNCED

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
A-A superintendent is “Papa Bear” in Shrek
The cast for Buena Vista Community Theatre’s production of Shrek has been announced and it appears that lots of fun will be had.
Snagging the leads are, as Shrek, Alta-Aurelia graduate and BVU student Nate Titus, and as Fiona, Liz Gregg, Storm Lake High School graduate and four-year all-state singer.
