School sales tax imperiled without property tax reform

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
BY TOM CULLEN
For months, nearly every member of the Iowa Legislature has clamored publicly for the extension of the SAVE sales tax.
Rep. Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, and Sen. Mark Segebart, R-Vail, have all supported it publicly this session. And it passed the house last month with a 96-3 vote.
But the Senate hasn’t passed it and Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t signed it this session. An overhaul to the state’s property tax system is coming first.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.