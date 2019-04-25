Regatta welcomes new food and beverage manager

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

“I’m really enjoying my new job,” commented Rodney Walters, the new food and beverage manager at Regatta. He’s currently been helping with the Regatta staff training and restaurant remodeling.

Rodney is a Cherokee native and now commutes from his home in Rockwell City to Storm Lake. His wife Darci works for Radig Vision in Rockwell City.