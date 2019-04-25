Prolonging the pain

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

The Storm Lake School Board has tentatively settled on a plan to run up the flagpole with voters on meeting space needs: the same early childhood $30 million concept that failed to garner 60% voter approval last December, but stretched out and phased in to keep the tax rate low initially. That seems to make some sense, except: It kicks the can down the road, it will be more expensive over time, and we will be in the chains of debt longer.

The December bond question asked voters to spend $30 million upfront to build an early childhood center on the north side of Hwy. 7, north of the middle school. Now, the board is considering a plan essentially that would build enough on that campus to house kindergarten and expand the middle school with a gym. The elementary school and middle school already are overloaded. The burden also would be spread to East School in the interim, until the facility is built out.

This school board, and perhaps administration, likely will be gone when the second phase kicks in to expand that site beyond kindergarten. It will be faced with property tax rates and complaints, too, and it might make a different decision about expansion — such as, no expansion at all. Or, that future board will have to defend a planning architecture that did not include that board, and wonder why the district didn’t bite the bullet in the first instance. One reason for the current space crunch is that we knew we were not building the middle school big enough when we built it. We risk making the same mistake.

The Iowa Legislature, meantime, is not about to give local taxing authorities more discretion. To the contrary, it is restricting how property taxes are raised and spent.

The first proposal fell about 80 votes short. Little campaigning was done. There were a few lightly attended forums, a few letters to the editor (half objecting), and no canvassing or advertising. This is not the job of the administration or the board, but of the people who support education in Storm Lake. They are obliged to organize and see that the right thing is done. If a campaign were organized, and if there is better turnout in August than December, and if the legislature would do its job and extend the school infrastructure sales tax, the original proposal could win the necessary 60%.

Doing the whole project upfront addresses our space needs for years into the future, best we can tell.

It will save money and get the project off the agland debt base years sooner.

It will demonstrate that our generation does not believe in second-class education.

Our children will get what they deserve now, and not five or 10 years from now. Portable sheds are not learning environments.

The board no doubt has its ear to the ground. Vice President Dave Skibsted is a farmer and knows the difficulty many are having right now. That’s why the school sales tax is so important. And that’s why we should not burden farmland with higher tax rates longer than necessary by stretching out the construction timeline. Interest rates can only go up. Steel is not getting cheaper. Those sheds are not getting any more attractive.

Warren sets agenda

You have to give this much to Elizabeth Warren: The senator from Massachusetts is setting the policy debate among Democratic presidential candidates. She talks anti-trust, and all the others are forced to talk anti-trust. (And that works in Iowa: Have you heard anybody lately expressing their intimate love for Bayer or Dow DuPont? It’s the one thing Chuck Grassley and Tom Harkin could agree on. We don’t know how her plans would work out, but we know that it has had appeal here since they laid the railroad.) On Monday she announced a plan to forgive college debt for those in households of less than $100,000 in annual income. She would pay for it by imposing a tax on people with accumulated wealth of more than $50 million. Joe Biden hasn’t even announced, and already might be out of breath trying to catch her white papers.

And, on Friday, she was the only Democratic candidate we heard call for impeaching President Trump following the Mueller Report. Most people, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had moved past that prospect. Warren thought she had, but the special counsel’s details of obstruction of justice presented a prima facie case for high crimes and misdemeanors, she believes. She, too, understands that an impeachment trial will probably result in nothing because Trump sycophants control the upper chamber. But, she said, the public deserves to hear the case laid out by House prosecutors. You know down deep that she is right, even if it might be a political mistake. She manages to capture much of the frustration felt by an electorate shocked by a sleazy and criminal White House. Pelosi has a different job: to preserve the House majority, and she is right to view impeachment with suspicion. Warren reminds us that the Constitution provides for impeachment for Trump’s very behavior. If successful, impeachment would result in the elevation of Vice President Mike Pence, far more dangerous and duplicitous than Trump. And more electable. If impeachment is unsuccessful, you could well have Trump crowing all the way to re-election. Warren appeals to our conscience, Pelosi to our political sensibilities.