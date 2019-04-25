N.W.I.A.S. May Dance

Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, May 4 at the Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m. The band will be “The Buck Hollow Band” and the theme is “Prom.” Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join us for a fun evening of dancing! There will be “mixers” to meet other dancers and lots of snacks to enjoy.

