Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

Black Hawk Lake: Water temperature is in the mid 50s. Bluegill is fair. Use crawlers fished under a bobber. Most action has been in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house. Yellow perch is fair. Anglers are picking up perch from the floating dock and the fish house in Town Bay. Some have had luck fishing from the inlet bridge and the State Marina. Walleye is fair. A few have been picked up off Ice House Point using twisters. Look for the post-spawn bite to pick up near shore.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.