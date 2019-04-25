Morningside College students inducted into national agricultural honor society

The Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department at Morningside College recently inducted 17 students and recent graduates into Delta Tau Alpha, a scholastic honor society that recognizes academic achievement among students in the field of agriculture.

Inductees included 13 current Morningside students who have majors or minors in applied agricultural and food studies and four spring 2018 Morningside graduates with agriculture majors or minors.

Area students inducted include: Rachel Arnts, a 2018 graduate from Alta and Jason Kenny, 2018 graduate of Schaller.