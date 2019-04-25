A little piece of history tucked along the river

Visit county’s oldest cemetery this Sunday

BY DOLORES CULLEN

The public is invited to visit Buena Vista’s oldest cemetery – at least the oldest known – Sunday, April 28.

Chances are you’ve never seen it because it’s so remote and so small. It’s along the Little Sioux River about a mile west of Linn Grove and you have go down lanes, through gates and you might run into bulls in the pasture where the cemetery is tucked away.