Kirkholm on display

The BVU Art Gallery is hosting a closing reception for Tyler Kirkholm’s current show of his artwork, “Reconstituting Place.” BVU alum and Storm Lake native, Tyler Kirkholm, will be present at the reception Friday, April 26 between 4 and 6 p.m. Above, “An Aggregation,” porcelain clay. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

