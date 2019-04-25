The farrier comes with strong arms and a light touch

When the horse gets spooky he whispers ‘Whoa’

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Dennis Lindgren stood in the driveway of the Dave and Norma Williams farm on a beautiful Friday afternoon trimming horse’s hooves.

It was nearly poetic. Like, “Under the spreading chestnut tree the village smithy stands…” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1840. “And the muscles of his brawny arms are strong as iron bands.”