Don’t limit revenue to state and local government

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

This letter is in response to State Representative Gary Worthan.

The Iowa House is considering legislation that would place new limits on cities and counties in Iowa. The state regulates the percentage that cities and counties can collect in property taxes. Property values can go up (including on my house), which brings in more money. The Iowa House wants to put a complicated system in place to prevent any city or county from increasing revenues more than 2% per year.

Placing these new limits is a bad idea. My husband and I made the decision to move back to Iowa largely because California had allowed its once excellent schools to go downhill. Why had schools and other services declined in California? Proposition 13 had passed years before. Proposition 13 was a constitutional amendment that limited to 2% the amount that assessed valuations on property could be raised, and limited the percentage of property tax.

House File 773 (same as HSB 165) has the same effect as California’s Proposition 13. It makes it harder to generate the revenue necessary to fund schools, respond to natural disasters, fix roads and support pensions. Contact your legislator today and ask them to vote against HF 773. Don’t trust promises to exclude pensions – just reject this last-minute overhaul of the system as too much with too little debate.

I don’t agree with the assessment on my house. I have recourse – I can challenge the valuation of my house, and vote city councilors and county supervisors out of office if I don’t think they need the increased revenues, or are spending them badly. I don’t think that a state-mandated straight jacket on local government is a good idea.

EMILY SILLIMAN

A concerned citizen who isn’t part of any group, shadowy or otherwise. My husband is a proud member of the ISEA.

Iowa City