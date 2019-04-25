A carp by another name: Lake no goldfish dumping pond

15-incher points to problem of invasive species

BY DOLORES CULLEN

How did a 15-inch goldfish end up in Storm Lake? It was probably dumped out of someone’s aquarium, says DNR fisheries biologist Ben Wallace. And that’s a no-no.

The fish was caught last week along with hundreds of walleye in the IDNR’s annual netting project to harvest eggs to stock Iowa’s lakes.

It was a beautiful bright gold with a decorative tail.