Card shower

Lenny and Carol McDonald of Storm Lake will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 26. They were married at OLGC Church in Fonda.

They will gather with their son and daughter: Todd and Christy McDonald of Lakeside and Heidi McDonald Farrell and Eric Edlin of Jackson, Minn. and with their grandchildren Nick and Susie of Fort Dodge, Chase Farrell, Nathan Farrell and Kendall Edlin of Jackson, Minn.

Cards may reach them at 725 Linden Lane, Storm Lake.