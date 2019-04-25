BVU splits pair with Dubuque to stay in tournament contention

After dropping a 9-3 contest in the opener, Buena Vista held off the University of Dubuque 4-3 in the nightcap last Friday and kept itself alive for the sixth and final conference tournament spot with one week left in the regular season.

The Spartans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in game two and continued to hold that lead until the Beavers scored twice in the fifth. Carlee Guyett put BVU on the scoreboard with an RBI single before McKynze Hansen added a sacrifice fly to give the team its first lead.