Published Thursday, April 25, 2019
Mayor Porsch issued a Proclamation establishing April 29 to May 6, as Beautification Week in Storm Lake intending to begin a vision of our community that makes us Storm Lake Proud.
Join neighbors, community service groups or volunteers to provide litter control in multiple areas, painting projects to polish up parks, seal tree carvings in the parks, and many other important projects around the city.
