ALTA-AURELIA WINS POCAHONTAS AREA RELAYS

Warriors hold off Sioux Central, Newell-Fonda

Michael Kueny, Teagan Meyer, Michael Ryherd and Nick Gaes each placed first in an individual event and four relays were victorious as Alta-Aurelia captured the team title in Class B at the Pocahontas Area Relays last Thursday.

The Warriors scored 151 points in the meet. Sioux Central was second with 123 and Newell-Fonda sixth with 56.