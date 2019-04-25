Alta-Aurelia teams come up short to Emmetsburg in TLC dual

Sam Zimmerman fired a 43 to capture medalist honors, but it wasn’t enough as Emmetsburg defeated Alta-Aurelia in a boys dual golf meet last Thursday at Emmmetsburg.

The E’Hawks finished with a 183 team score, the Warriors a 193.

Anthony Krier golfed a 48 for Alta-Aurelia. Tate Brechwald and Henry Peterson each carded a 51. Trevor Hanks shot a 53 and Thomas Meyer had a 58.