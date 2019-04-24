ALTA-AURELIA WINS POCAHONTAS AREA RELAYS

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Warriors hold off Sioux Central, Newell-Fonda
Michael Kueny, Teagan Meyer, Michael Ryherd and Nick Gaes each placed first in an individual event and four relays were victorious as Alta-Aurelia captured the team title in Class B at the Pocahontas Area Relays last Thursday.
The Warriors scored 151 points in the meet. Sioux Central was second with 123 and Newell-Fonda sixth with 56.
